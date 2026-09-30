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  • /KPSC Veterinary exam leak: Candidates made to memorise answers at resort, says ED

KPSC Veterinary exam leak: Candidates made to memorise answers at resort, says ED

The ED alleged that Kannale subsequently identified and approached multiple candidates, promising to facilitate their selection in the examination.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
KPSC Veterinary exam leak: Candidates made to memorise answers at resort, says ED

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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