KRAS secures USD 100 million order for Barak-8 missile kits

In a major boost under 'Make In India' initiative of the Centre, the Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd (KRAS), India has secured a $ 100 million order from Isreal-based Rafael Advanced Defense System to supply 1,000 Barak-8 MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Over the last few years, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' collaboration with the Indian defence industry has led to the investment of more than $ 250 million as part of the Make In India initiative.

A 49:51 venture between Rafael Advance Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, KRAS plans to develop these systems at the Hyderabad facility located near the international airport. These systems would be supplied to Bharat Dynamics Limited ( BDL ) for further integration.

At the contract awarding ceremony held here today, Pini Yungman, Rafael's Executive Vice-President and General Manager of the Air & Missile Defence Systems Division, said, ``KRAS is the first private missile production facility in India to produce, missiles, interceptors apart from deployment of defence systems and providing long term maintenance of missiles and equipment.'' He also added, ``this not only compliments ``Make In India`` but it is also ``Make with India'' initiative.

Chairman of Kalyani Group, Baba Kalyani said: "The company is also planning to set up second facility in Hyderabad and soon 100 acre area request proposal would be submitted to Government of Telangana to enhance its production capability, primarily to serve India and also to operate as an export facility.''

The KRAS facility is an advanced production facility which offers engineering services and extended life-cycle support for systems supplied to the Indian defence forces. KRAS is expected to ramp up its employee headcount to 300 technical experts by 20.