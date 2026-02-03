Kremlin says India-Russia ties 'important' amid Trump claims on stopping Russian oil buys

Russia's Kremlin stated on Tuesday that its strategic partnership with India is of ‘utmost importance’. This came after US President Donald Trump claimed India would stop buying Russian crude oil as part of a US deal.

Russia's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, noted that Moscow has received no official word from India regarding the suspension of Russian oil purchases.

Trump claimed India agreed to buy $500 billion in US goods and stop importing Russian crude, presenting it as a step to boost economic ties between the US and India.

‘Our strategic partnership is most important, quoted Reuters.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a new trade pact with India, featuring reduced mutual tariffs and greater market access. He added that India would stop buying Russian oil and ramp up imports of US goods.

India has confirmed the tariff cuts, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the agreement after a call with Trump. However, New Delhi has issued no official word on ending Russian oil purchases.

Russian Oil Import Significance for India

Russian oil holds importance for India, which imports most of its crude to fuel homes, factories, and vehicles.

Before 2022, Russia supplied just 2% of India's oil, but now it's around 35-40% because of a significant discount by Moscow, often 7-14% cheaper than Middle East or US oil, the discounts came after Western sanctions on Russia in 2022.

This saves India billions in oil bills, keeping petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices lower for everyday use.

These Russian imports help control inflation by stabilising fuel costs, which affect food and goods prices across the economy.

Despite US pressure and sanctions, India keeps buying because affordable energy boosts growth and energy security. Recent dips haven't stopped major refiners from continuing, prioritising economics over politics amid strong India-Russia ties.

India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil Imports

US President Trump announced the US-India trade deal on February 2, after a call with PM Modi, which lowers tariffs from 25% to 18% and drops a penalty on Russian oil buys, which India welcomed for better exports.

Trump claims India agreed to stop Russian imports, buy $500B in US goods, and shift to US and Venezuela oil, but New Delhi confirmed only tariffs, no word on oil.

The Kremlin calls India-Russia ties "most important" and notes no official halt signal, highlighting India's balancing act between affordable energy and US trade gains.

