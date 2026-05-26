Krishan Nagar to remain Islampura: Pakistan backs down on restoring Lahore's pre-partition street names

A carefully planned effort to restore Lahore's pre-Partition Hindu, Sikh and British-era street names has been quietly shelved by Pakistan's Punjab government after a wave of backlash from religious hardliners and social media critics who framed the initiative as an attempt to revive "Hindu and Sikh" identity in a Muslim-majority city.

According to reports, the reversal marks a significant climbdown for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, whose office had issued a formal statement as recently as March announcing that the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LHAR), chaired by her father and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, had approved the restoration of historical names across Lahore's roads, bazaars and neighbourhoods. The renaming plan was subsequently cleared by the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab Cabinet in May.

Yet when Dawn newspaper approached Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz this week. As per the local reports, he flatly denied any decision had been taken. "No such decision has been taken as yet, as the matter is under discussion," he said, even when pressed on the fact that both Sharif and Maryam had publicly endorsed the proposal and the Chief Minister's office had issued a formal handout about it on 20 March.

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An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was considerably more candid about what had actually happened. "As the critics gave the government's decision a religious colour, the Maryam Nawaz administration has gone on the back foot and deferred the decision to avert backlash," he said, as per reports.

In an apparent attempt to buy time, the LHAR subsequently convened a gathering of scholars, historians, architects and urban planners to seek their views on the proposal. The forum's own conclusion was telling; most participants spoke in favour of restoring the historical names, with the meeting concluding that Lahore's historic identity "constitutes an invaluable legacy, deserving thoughtful preservation for future generations." The government has so far done nothing with that consensus.

Also Read: From Krishan Nagar to Ram Gali: Why Pakistan is restoring Hindu names of Lahore streets?

The names at the centre of the controversy include some of Lahore's most recognisable streets. Queen's Road was renamed Fatima Jinnah Road, Jail Road became Allama Iqbal Road, Krishan Nagar was changed to Islampura, Dharampura to Mustafabad, Laxmi Chowk to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk, and Ram Gali to Rehman Gali, among dozens of others that were stripped of their original names by successive governments after Partition. Mohan Lal Bazaar, Sundar Das Road and Bhagwan Pura Shanti Nagar were similarly renamed.

The episode illustrates the limits of heritage-led reform in Pakistan when it brushes against religious sentiment, and how quickly an officially sanctioned government decision can be undone by pressure from voices the administration is unwilling to confront directly.