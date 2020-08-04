हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka SSLC results 2020

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2020 likely to be announced soon on karresults.nic.in, check details here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam Results 2020 in a few days. Once declared, the results will be available on Board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

It may be recalled that on July 20, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that KSEEB would annnounce Karnataka SSLC results 2020 in the first week of August.

Around 8.40 lakh students took the SSLC board exams in 2020.

It may be recalled that on July 20, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that KSEEB would annnounce Karnataka SSLC results 2020 in the first week of August.

Around 8.40 lakh students took the SSLC board exams in 2020.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Notably, the Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) to postpone the exams due to coronavirus outbreak. 

