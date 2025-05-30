New Delhi: The Karnataka Congress government is considering sending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to President Droupadi Murmu after Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot returned it for the second time, insisting it be forwarded to the President for assent.

The bill proposes a 4% reservation for Muslims in civil contracts up to Rs 1 crore, besides quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs (Category I and II-A) in government tenders for goods and services.

As per a TOI report, the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the state legislature in March, despite opposition from the BJP. The bill aims to provide reservations for Muslims in government contracts, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defending the bill as a means to strengthen economically and socially weak sections of society.

Senior officials said the government had considered challenging Gehlot's decision in court. However, constitutional experts reportedly advised against legal action, urging the government to pursue alternative routes instead. The issue is likely to be informally discussed during a meeting that CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to chair on Friday, the report further added.

Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil had planned to meet senior officials and legal experts to decide the next course of action, but the meeting was postponed.

The government has re-sent the bill to Raj Bhavan with detailed explanations justifying its stance and requesting the Governor's approval. However, Gehlot remained firm and sent it back again, reiterating reference to the President. The government is now contemplating sending the bill to the President, following the Governor's insistence.