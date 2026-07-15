/Kudankulam data leak involves no nuclear safety systems, NPCIL clarifies

Reliance Group has separately acknowledged that some of its data was compromised, saying the breach originated on a server managed by Yotta, a third-party data centre provider in India. India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) picked up on the leaked post and contacted Reliance Infrastructure, which confirmed the ransomware incident and shared what details it had. The exposed information is understood to relate chiefly to the company's Engineering, Procurement and Construction business, and there is no sign that files were encrypted, pointing to data theft rather than a more disruptive attack. CERT-In said it is still working with Reliance Infrastructure to gather the remaining log data needed to establish how the breach happened and how far its effects reached.