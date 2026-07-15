/Kudankulam data leak involves no nuclear safety systems, NPCIL clarifies

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has moved to calm public unease after reports of a data breach linked to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, stating firmly that the matter has no bearing on nuclear safety or security.
A ransomware group called World Leaks recently posted files on the dark web that it claimed were tied to Kudankulam, India's largest nuclear facility, located in Tamil Nadu, with a total planned capacity of 6,000 MW. The files reportedly included blueprints of parts of the plant, along with supplier details, inspection records, and equipment reviews. Reuters, which first reported the story, noted that it could not verify the authenticity of the documents and that they did not appear connected to the reactor's core systems, which Russia's Rosatom supplies.
According to media reports, in a statement issued on 15 July 2026, NPCIL explained that the material in question relates only to engineering drawings tied to the Common Services, Balance of Plant package for Units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam project. This contract, it said, was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd back in 2018 following a public tender, and covers facilities of a conventional kind, the sort found in ordinary thermal power stations and other industrial sites, rather than anything unique to nuclear operations.
"They are not related to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems," the corporation said in its statement.
NPCIL went on to describe how the process had unfolded: as part of standard procurement practice, it provided bidders with indicative drawings and technical specifications, and Reliance Infrastructure then prepared detailed engineering drawings in collaboration with the relevant equipment manufacturers. Those designs, NPCIL said, were reviewed and approved once they met the required technical standards.
Addressing the wider concern directly, the corporation stated: "NPCIL reiterates that the information claimed to be available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) common service facilities and does not relate to any nuclear safety- or nuclear security-related systems or information." The statement was signed by Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director (CP&CC) and Outstanding Scientist at NPCIL.
Reliance Group has separately acknowledged that some of its data was compromised, saying the breach originated on a server managed by Yotta, a third-party data centre provider in India. India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) picked up on the leaked post and contacted Reliance Infrastructure, which confirmed the ransomware incident and shared what details it had. The exposed information is understood to relate chiefly to the company's Engineering, Procurement and Construction business, and there is no sign that files were encrypted, pointing to data theft rather than a more disruptive attack. CERT-In said it is still working with Reliance Infrastructure to gather the remaining log data needed to establish how the breach happened and how far its effects reached.
This is not the first cybersecurity scare at Kudankulam. Back in 2019, NPCIL reported malware on one of its computers, though it maintained at the time that the plant's operational systems remained untouched.
Units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam are still under construction as part of the broader expansion of India's nuclear power programme.
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