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Kudankulam data leak involves no nuclear safety systems, NPCIL clarifies

A ransomware group called World Leaks recently posted files on the dark web that it claimed were tied to Kudankulam, India's largest nuclear facility, located in Tamil Nadu, with a total planned capacity of 6,000 MW.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
Kudankulam data leak involves no nuclear safety systems, NPCIL clarifies
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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