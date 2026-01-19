Delhi High Court on Monday refused to suspend the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP MLA, in the Unnao custodial death case.

Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018, and is serving ten years jail term in the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death case.

Sengar's Bail In Minor Rape Case

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Sengar was granted bail in a minor rape case on December 23, 2025. However, the order was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 29.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the rape victim, had argued that Sengar doesn't deserve bail as there is a threat to the victim and to her family.

It was also argued that the victim is being harassed on social media and defamed by levelling allegations against her.

On the other hand, Senior counsel Manish Vasisth, along with advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. They opposed the submissions made by counsel for the victim.

Earlier, it was argued by the counsel for Sengar that the appellant, the accused, was not present at the site on April 3, 2018.

It was also submitted that the trial court relied on Section 61 of the CRPC of Appellant's secretary, Santosh Mishra. He talked to the appellant on the phone on the day of the incident when he was not there. However, he was not examined by the court.

It was also argued that there were contradictions in the statements of two witnesses, and there is a lack of credibility and reliability, according to ANI.

Senger, along with other accused, was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018. He is also serving a life sentence in Minor's rape case.

These cases stem from FIRs of 2018, registered at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, which were decided by the District and Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

(with ANI inputs)