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  • /Kulgam cops bust 5 drug suspects, seize heroin, charas, and ganja in triple naka crackdown

Kulgam cops bust 5 drug suspects, seize heroin, charas, and ganja in triple naka crackdown

Kulgam Police arrested five people in three separate interceptions in Qazigund and Kulgam, recovering 34.84 grams of a heroin-like substance, 27.4 grams of charas and 377.2 grams of a ganja-like substance, with cases registered under the NDPS Act.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Kulgam cops bust 5 drug suspects, seize heroin, charas, and ganja in triple naka crackdown

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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