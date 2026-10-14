/Kulgam cops bust 5 drug suspects, seize heroin, charas, and ganja in triple naka crackdown

Kulgam Police recovered a combined haul of 34.84 grams of heroin, 27.4 grams of charas, and 377.2 grams of ganja-like substances in three separate interceptions during dynamic naka checking in the Qazigund and Kulgam areas. Five persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
First interception: Khanday Petrol Pump, Old National Highway
A police party from Police Post JT stopped a man who tried to flee upon spotting the naka. A personal search yielded 8.84 grams of a heroin-like substance (including packaging).
Accused: Zakir Ahmad Chichi, son of Bashir Ahmad Chichi, a resident of Babgam, Tahab, Pulwama.
Legal Action: FIR No. 246/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Qazigund. Investigation is underway.
Second Interception: Railway Road, Qazigund
Police intercepted a Swift car (registration JK02CB-2431) traveling from Kulgam toward the Qazigund railway station. From the two occupants, they recovered 26 grams of a heroin-like substance.
Accused:
Mohd Shabir, son of Shabdin, resident of Gujjar Basti, Bahu Fort, Jammu.
Manzoor Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Manohar Gopala, Samba.
Legal Action: FIR No. 248/2026 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Qazigund. Further investigation is in progress.
Third Interception: Near Sangus Village, Kulgam
A police party from Police Station Kulgam apprehended two men carrying 27.4 grams of charas and 377.2 grams of a ganja-like contraband.
Accused:
Yasir Gulzar Dar
Muzamil Majeed Ganie
Both residents of Chimmer, DH Pora.
Legal Action: A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kulgam, and an investigation has been taken up.
Police stated that the recoveries were made during routine yet intensified naka checking aimed at curbing the flow of narcotics in the district. All five accused are in custody, and further probes into possible supply networks are continuing.
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