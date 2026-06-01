From stone-pelting to anti-drug slogans: Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam scripts new story

In a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, thousands of people joined the "Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir Padyatra" led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The event, which replaced images of past protests with a collective pledge for a drug-free society, saw enthusiastic participation from students, traders, government officials, and local residents as part of the ongoing 100-day “Nasha Mukht Jammu and Kashmir” campaign.

From scenes of violent protests to unified anti-drug slogans, Kulgam witnessed a markedly different atmosphere on Monday. Crowds that once gathered for demonstrations came together instead for a foot march against drug abuse.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led citizens from across Kulgam district in South Kashmir, an area once known for violent protests and separatist influence, in the 'Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir Padyatra'. The march underscored the administration’s resolve to combat the drug menace and transform the campaign into a genuine people’s movement.

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Schoolchildren carrying anti-drug placards, along with college students, traders, government employees, women, and elderly residents, lined the streets. Many arrived early in the morning to participate in the event.

What unfolded on the streets of Kulgam was once considered unimaginable: instead of shutdowns and stone-pelting protests, people of all ages marched with anti-drug banners and raised slogans against substance abuse.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the campaign has touched every heart in Jammu and Kashmir with the shared goal of making every village and town drug-free.

“This campaign belongs to the people. Parents, teachers, religious leaders, and young volunteers have stood shoulder to shoulder with the administration. The road ahead is long. The fight against drugs will require sustained effort, constant vigilance, and complete unity. We must remain steadfast, encourage our youth, protect our families, and strengthen our communities,” he said.

Sinha added, “I had the honour of leading the ‘Drug-Free J&K’ Padyatra in Kulgam today and addressing the public meeting. This movement has connected every heart across Jammu and Kashmir with the shared purpose of making their villages and towns drug-free.”

The 100-day “Nasha Mukht” campaign has now crossed its halfway mark. According to official figures from the first 50 days, the drive has yielded significant results: 923 FIRs have been registered against drug traffickers, more than 1,000 smugglers and peddlers have been arrested, and over 55 traffickers have been detained under PIT-NDPS provisions.

Additionally, the administration has cancelled 668 driving licences and recommended the cancellation of 124 passports. Authorities have vowed to continue strict action against all those involved in drug-related activities.