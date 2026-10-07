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Twin blows to terror in Kashmir: 5 OGW arrested in Kulgam, massive arms cache found in Handwara

Five alleged terror associates were arrested in Kulgam. In a separate operation the same day, security forces found an AK-47 rifle, grenades and 1,132 rounds of ammunition in an old hideout in Handwara.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Twin blows to terror in Kashmir: 5 OGW arrested in Kulgam, massive arms cache found in Handwara
Image Credit: Zee News. Security forces with five arrested terror associates.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Twin blows to terror in Kashmir: 5 OGW arrested in Kulgam, massive arms cache found in Handwara
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