Kulgam Police, Army, CRPF Arrest Two Terrorist Associates; Arms Recovered

In a joint operation, Kulgam Police, along with the Army (1 RR) and CRPF (18 BN), arrested two terrorist associates in Kulgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

During a routine check at a checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk, Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two terrorist associates—identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh—were apprehended.

Upon searching them, security forces recovered two pistols, 25 pistol rounds, and two pistol magazines.

A case has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh and further investigation is underway.