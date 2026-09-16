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Kulgam Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, including a woman; recover 190.5 grams of Heroin-like substance

Kulgam Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, in two separate operations and recovered 190.5 grams of a heroin-like substance as part of an intensified anti-narcotics crackdown in the district.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Kulgam Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, including a woman; recover 190.5 grams of Heroin-like substance

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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