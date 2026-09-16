/Kulgam Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, including a woman; recover 190.5 grams of Heroin-like substance

In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kulgam Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, in two separate operations on Monday and recovered a total of 190.5 grams of a heroin-like substance.
The first action took place during a dynamic naka (checkpoint) search at Upper Market Qazigund near the Town Hall. Police personnel intercepted a woman observed roaming under suspicious circumstances. A search of her bag led to the recovery of 20.5 grams of a heroin-like substance packed in a black polythene envelope.
The woman was identified as Aqsa Bashir, daughter of Bashir Ahmad Dar and a resident of Hardpora Akinpora in Anantnag. An FIR (No. 221/2026) was registered against her under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Qazigund, and an investigation has been initiated.
In a second operation, a naka team from Police Post Navyug Tunnel established a dynamic checkpoint near the North Portal of the Navyug Tunnel. They intercepted a silver Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration number JK09E-9019.
A search of the vehicle yielded 170 grams of heroin from the two occupants: Imran Mir, son of Mohd Akram Mir, and Muhbat Dar, son of Maqsood Ahmed Dar, both residents of Karnah in Kupwara district.
Both men were arrested on the spot. FIR No. 222/2026 under Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Qazigund. The police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the contraband and identify other individuals involved in the network.
SSP Kulgam, Ananyat Ali Choudhary, IPS, reiterated the department's commitment to the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. "Kulgam Police will continue its sustained drive against drug trafficking and take stringent legal action against those involved," he said.
He appealed to the public to remain vigilant and promptly share any information related to drug trafficking with the police, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.
These twin operations underline the district police’s intensified efforts to curb the flow of narcotics through key transit points in the region.
The Kashmir Police remain focused on intensified anti-narcotics operations amid rising concerns over drug trafficking routes in the region. Law enforcement authorities have stepped up dynamic naka checks and intelligence-driven operations to disrupt the supply of heroin and other narcotics, particularly as intelligence reports suggest that proceeds from the drug trade are being funneled into terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
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