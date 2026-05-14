Interstate drug network busted in Kulgam: Lady kingpin and associate arrested with heroin

Kulgam Police In a breakthrough against drug trafficking, successfully busted an interstate narcotics network and arrested a notorious lady drug peddler along with her associate during sustained anti-drug operations in the district.

The operation began when a Naka party of Police Station QaziGund deployed at Churrat near Kund Mode apprehended one suspicious person identified as Shakoor Khan R/o Madenpora, Delhi (A/P Khanabal Batpora). During his personal search, approximately 6.9 grams of Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession, leading to the registration of FIR No. 116/2026 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act.

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During sustained investigation, police established backward linkage to a notorious lady drug peddler, Rekha W/O Mohd. Suleman R/o Bawana, Delhi, presently residing at Sangam.

Acting on credible leads and after obtaining a legal search warrant, a police party led by SHO Police Qazigund conducted a raid at her rented accommodation.

During the search, police recovered approximately 8.4 grams of Heroin, syringes, aluminum foil paper, and stolen property from a specially concealed underground hideout beneath a bed, carefully designed to evade detection.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to supplying narcotics to more than 200 clients and peddlers across the region. She further disclosed that nearly ₹25 lakhs earned through illegal narcotics trade had reportedly been destroyed in a fire incident at her jhuggi last year.

The accused also revealed that her family members were allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities in Kashmir. Acting swiftly on these disclosures, police conducted another raid at Mir Bazar and apprehended one of her sons, Sadam.

Further investigation is in progress to unearth the entire network and identify all forward and backward linkages.

Authorities reiterated that Kulgam Police is firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and warned that strict legal action will continue against all individuals involved in the narcotics trade. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with police and share any information related to drug peddling or substance abuse so that society, particularly the youth, can be safeguarded from this growing menace.

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