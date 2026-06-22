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J-K: Kulgam police launch massive search operations ahead of Amarnath Yatra, several OGWs detained

Kulgam Police, along with security forces, launched extensive search operations across forests, orchards, and vulnerable areas ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra. Several suspected OGWs were detained for questioning as part of enhanced security measures aimed at ensuring a safe and peaceful pilgrimage.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
J-K: Kulgam police launch massive search operations ahead of Amarnath Yatra, several OGWs detained
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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