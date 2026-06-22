/J-K: Kulgam police launch massive search operations ahead of Amarnath Yatra, several OGWs detained

Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam Police, along with other security forces, have launched large-scale search operations across the district ahead of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The operations were carried out in forests, orchards, nurseries, and other vulnerable locations to strengthen security and ensure a peaceful pilgrimage. Several suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were also detained for questioning during the operation.
A police official said the large-scale operation was conducted following specific security assessments. The aim was to prevent any attempt by anti-national elements to disturb the annual pilgrimage.
Searches were carried out in several sensitive locations, especially in remote and difficult-to-access areas of Kulgam district. Security personnel conducted intensive combing operations and area domination exercises.
Police teams, supported by other security agencies, searched forest routes, high-altitude areas, orchards, and nursery zones to remove any possible security threats.
Sources said that during the operation, several suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were rounded up for questioning.
The detained individuals are suspected of providing logistical support to terrorist networks. Security agencies are examining their activities and investigating possible links as part of preventive measures ahead of the yatra.
Senior police officials said the operation is part of a broader security strategy to maintain peace and ensure the safety of pilgrims, local residents, and all stakeholders associated with the annual pilgrimage.
Officials added that Kulgam Police and other security agencies remain committed to maintaining a strong security grid across the district.
Police officials said area domination exercises and search operations will continue in the coming days to keep the region secure.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is expected to begin shortly. Security arrangements across Kashmir have been strengthened, with special focus on vulnerable routes, transit camps, and nearby areas.
Authorities have appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies and immediately report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest police station.
Officials said public cooperation remains important for maintaining peace and ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.
Security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra are much stronger than in previous years. From the time pilgrims enter the Kashmir Valley until they reach the holy cave, every route is being closely monitored. Security agencies have deployed advanced surveillance systems, facial recognition technology, and mobile command centres to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.
In addition, the elite Special Frontier Force (SFF), also known as the Vikas Battalion, has been deployed for Amarnath Yatra security for the first time. The force has been stationed on high-altitude ridges overlooking the Pahalgam route. The deployment comes amid heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack and reports of terrorist activity in the region.
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