Kulgam Police Tighten Noose, Attach Drug Peddler’s Property Under NDPS Act

Continuing the action against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police under the leadership of SSP Kulgam Shri Sahil Srangal IPS have initiated the attachment of another property belonging to a drug peddler, namely Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir, resident of Zadoora, Mirbazar, under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This move reflects the firm resolve of Kulgam Police to curb the drug menace by not only prosecuting offenders but also by targeting their ill-gotten assets.

The said individual is involved in two separate NDPS cases:

FIR No. 85/2020 at Police Station Mattan under Sections 8, 15, and 29 NDPS Act.

FIR No. 104/2025 at Police Station Qazigund under Sections 8 and 15 NDPS Act.

As per Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, proceedings were initiated by the competent authority for the attachment of illegally acquired property believed to have been purchased through the proceeds of narcotic trafficking.

Accordingly, a single-storey residential building (850 sq. ft.) along with 12 marlas of land, situated at Zadoora, Mirbazar, and falling under Khewat No. 3, with an estimated market value of Rs. 65 lakhs, has been attached.

Srinagar Police's Crackdown

Earlier, Srinagar Police had attached a residential property worth approximately Rs. 55 lakhs under the NDPS Act. The attached property comprises a two-story residential house constructed on 13.5 marlas of land, valued at approximately Rs 55 lakhs, belonging to Khazir Mohammad Tiploo.

The action pertained to a case filed at Police Station Soura, in which the son of the owner of the attached property, namely Hilal Ahmad Tiploo, is involved as the accused person.

The accused is a notorious drug peddler, and he has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety. Investigations revealed that the property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.