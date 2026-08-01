Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kulgam terror attack mirrors Pahalgam, targets non-locals based on religious identity

Kulgam terror attack mirrors Pahalgam, targets non-locals based on religious identity

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced Rs 20 lakh in financial assistance for the family of each deceased worker. 

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Kulgam terror attack mirrors Pahalgam, targets non-locals based on religious identity
Image Credit: Security heightened after terrorist attack in Kilam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas win boxing golds as India bags four women's titles at CWG 2026
2
3
4
5