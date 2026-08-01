/Kulgam terror attack mirrors Pahalgam, targets non-locals based on religious identity

The killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in a terrorist attack has brought back painful memories of the Pahalgam terror attack of 2025; it is only the second such attack targeting non-locals in the valley. Two workers, identified as 24-year-old Deepak Ratre from Sakti district and 28-year-old Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, were killed after terrorists attacked a brick kiln in the Kellam area of Kulgam on Friday evening.
Deepak had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir several months ago with his wife to earn a living at a brick kiln. Bhupendra had also gone to the Valley for work around three months ago. Both men were supporting their families through their earnings.
According to sources, the terrorists arrived, sat with the workers and spoke to them before opening fire after asking their religion. Sources also said that attackers selectively targeted the non-local workers after checking their cards.
Similar claims were also made by Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who said that he had spoken to the relatives of the victims. According to him, the families recounted that the terrorists arrived, sat with the workers and spoke to them for around ten minutes before opening fire.
Calling the attack cowardly, Vijay Sharma asserted that every part of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India and said such violence would not intimidate the country. He added that the terrorists would be hunted down.
According to Deepak’s brother, Manoj, the attackers allegedly spoke to his brother before shooting him, he claimed that the terrorists asked where Deepak was from and about his religion before opening fire after he identified himself as a Hindu, reported India Today.
#WATCH | Raipur: On 2 non-local workers killed in terrorist attack in J&K's Kulgam, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma says, "... I have also spoken to the relatives. They recounted that the terrorists arrived, sat and conversed for ten minutes, and only then opened fire. This… pic.twitter.com/EXELhrxpJG— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
The claim has not yet been officially established by investigators. However, the account has drawn comparisons with the 22 April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where tourists were questioned about their religious identity before being targeted. The barbaric attack resulted in the deaths of 26 innocent civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.
The Kulgam attack has triggered strong condemnation across Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.
Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma described the incident as deeply painful and said it was the second such incident in South Kashmir within ten days. He pointed to the earlier killing of Head Constable Ashiq Qureshi in Anantnag and the shooting of the two labourers in Kulgam.
Sharma said he had met the families of the deceased and described them as “very poor people” who had travelled far from home simply to earn a livelihood and support their families.
Questioning the motive behind targeting unarmed workers, Sharma asked what kind of “Jihad” involved attacking “poor, unarmed, and innocent young men”. He also called for security forces to dismantle what he described as the terror ecosystem and support structure behind such attacks.
Sharma said he had facilitated communication between the bereaved families and the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He added that the families had received assurances of government assistance and said support was also expected from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also condemned the killings, describing the incident as tragic and heart-wrenching. He confirmed that Deepak Ratre and Bhupendra Bhaina were among those killed and announced Rs 20 lakh in financial assistance for the family of each deceased worker.
In Chhattisgarh, local administration officials are also coordinating with authorities in Jammu and Kashmir. Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Collector Padmini Bhoi Sahu said the administration received information about the attack on Friday night and immediately informed the victims’ families.
She said the administration was in touch with the concerned police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to decide the next steps and would convey the family’s requests to the authorities there. Discussions are also underway over financial assistance from the state government, while the Jammu and Kashmir administration is considering compensation.
Sahu also urged migrant workers to prioritise their safety when travelling outside the state for employment, advising them to work in safe environments and, wherever possible, with reputable organisations. She said the district administration was also working to generate employment locally so that people would not have to travel far from home for work.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the families of the two deceased workers. Condemning the attack, Abdullah said the victims had come to Kashmir only to earn a livelihood and that targeting innocent people was deeply unfortunate.
He acknowledged that money could not erase the pain of losing a family member but said the assistance was a small effort to help the bereaved families through the difficult period.
The attack has once again raised concerns about the safety of non-local workers in Kashmir. The Kulgam killings also come at a time when security agencies are dealing with renewed attempts to disrupt the relative peace in parts of the Valley.
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