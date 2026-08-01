/Kulgam terror attack mirrors Pahalgam, targets non-locals based on religious identity

The killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in a terrorist attack has brought back painful memories of the Pahalgam terror attack of 2025; it is only the second such attack targeting non-locals in the valley. Two workers, identified as 24-year-old Deepak Ratre from Sakti district and 28-year-old Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, were killed after terrorists attacked a brick kiln in the Kellam area of Kulgam on Friday evening.