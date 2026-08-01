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Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam terror attack death toll rises to 2 as second injured labourer dies

Security forces have launched a major search operation across South Kashmir, while Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has ordered strong action against the terrorists.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam terror attack death toll rises to 2 as second injured labourer dies
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam terror attack death toll rises to 2 as second injured labourer dies
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