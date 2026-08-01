/Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam terror attack death toll rises to 2 as second injured labourer dies

The death toll in the terror attack on non-local workers in South Kashmir's Kulgam district has risen to two. A second worker who was injured in the shooting died in hospital on Saturday morning. The attack took place in the Kellam area on Friday evening. Security forces have launched a large search operation to find the terrorists responsible for the attack.
Officials said the injured worker was receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility after suffering serious gunshot wounds in Friday's attack. Despite treatment, he died on Saturday morning.
One worker had already died shortly after the shooting. With the second victim's death, the toll from the attack has increased to two.
#UPDATE | Kulgam terror attack | The second non-local worker injured in Friday evening’s terrorist attack in Kellam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district has succumbed to injuries this morning: Officials— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
After the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies sealed the Kellam area. A search and cordon operation is underway in Kulgam and nearby areas.
Security personnel are working to identify and track down the terrorists involved in the shooting.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and reviewed the security situation with senior officials.
In a post on X, he said, "I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat, and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam... I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists."
The Lieutenant Governor directed security agencies to intensify anti-terror operations and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
One of the workers killed in the attack was from Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the family.
He said state officials are in contact with authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and will provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.
"The news of the tragic death of a labourer from Chhattisgarh in the cowardly terrorist attack in Kulgam, Kashmir, and the injury of another labourer is extremely heartbreaking," CM Sai posted on X.
He added, "Appropriate treatment of the injured labourer is ongoing at the local hospital. Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials in this regard. The Chhattisgarh government stands with the affected families."
Security agencies are continuing their investigation into the attack. Additional forces have been deployed in the area as search operations continue. Officials said efforts are focused on locating the terrorists and preventing further attacks in the region.
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