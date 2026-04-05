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NewsIndiaKullu: Four killed,18 rescued as vehicle falls into gorge near Sojha
KULLU ACCIDENT

Kullu: Four killed,18 rescued as vehicle falls into gorge near Sojha

The condition of the injured is being monitored at CH Banjar, where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities have assured that all necessary medical assistance is being provided. Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 06:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Kullu: Four killed,18 rescued as vehicle falls into gorge near SojhaPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

At least four people were killed and 18 others rescued after a traveller vehicle carrying 22 passengers met with an accident near Sojha in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma, the incident occurred after the vehicle fell off the road. "As per information received by the Police Control Room Kullu, a traveller vehicle met with an accident near Sojha after falling off the road. A total of 22 persons were on board, including 20 adults and two children," he said.

Providing details of the rescue operation, Sharma added, "Out of these, 18 persons have been rescued and shifted to CH Banjar for treatment. Four casualties have been reported so far, including two male and two female."

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He further said that a joint rescue operation was carried out by multiple agencies. "The Administration, Police, Revenue Department, Fire Services, and Health Department jointly carried out the rescue operation, and local residents also played a prompt and commendable role," he stated.

Officials said that search and verification operations are still underway at the site to ensure no one remains trapped or unaccounted for.

The condition of the injured is being monitored at CH Banjar, where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities have assured that all necessary medical assistance is being provided.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

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