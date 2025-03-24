Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: What Comedian Said About Maharashtra Dy CM, Shiv Sena Causing Mahayuti vs MVA Slugfest?

Comedian Kunal Kamra is in the controversy once again. This time, he made a derogatory remark against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party Shiv Sena. Talking about the political dynamics of Maharashtra and the split of the NCP and Shiv Sena, Kamra termed Eknath Shinde a traitor and accused him of trying to steal the father of Uddhav Thackeray. The video soon went viral and the angry Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area where the show was held.

An FIR has been registered against both Kunal Kamra and the Shiv Sena's youth wing, as the group had vandalized the club where the sketch stand-up was performed by Kamra.

Watch The Full Video Clip Of Kunal Kamra's Controversial Remark Here:

Mahayuti Backs Shinde, Slams Kamra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of speech is there but it is not unlimited. "There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologize. This will not be tolerated. There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Dy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right. Kunal Kamra has posted the same red constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis further said that people have voted and supported Mahayuti in the assembly elections in 2024. "Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. The people showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place. One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as the Freedom of speech."

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. "They should express themselves within their rights...There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also backed Shinde. "Mocking Eknath Shinde ji - a self-made leader who went from being an auto driver to leading India's second-largest state- reflects classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled dynasts and their sycophantic ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for meritocracy and democracy," he said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Slams Govt, Backs Kamra

On the other hand, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has backed comedian Kunal Kamra while hitting out at the ruling Mahayuti. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that every sentence of Kunal Kamra was correct. "As far as what Kunal Kamra did, I think every word, every sentence said by him is correct. That is what everyone in opposition is alleging against him. He said that in the form of a poem. If we say there is democracy in this country and we believe in that, then we must accept all of this," Sawant said.

"Criticism is criticism. Sometimes, someone does mimicry. Balasaheb Thackeray was a renowned cartoonist; he made caricatures of Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Nehru. Had it been the present time, they would have filed cases against him every day... FIR should be registered against those who vandalized... Can't they accept criticism?" he added.

Congress leader Nana Patole alleged a lack of law and order in Maharashtra, claiming that industries and people are leaving the state 'out of fear'. "There is no law and order in Maharashtra. People are leaving Maharashtra out of fear. The industries are leaving from here. The government urges that there should be peace in the state, but they are engaging in vandalism like this. They want to destroy Maharashtra," Patole told reporters in Mumbai. (With agency inputs)