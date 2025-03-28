Kunal Kamra Joke Row: Madras HC Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Comedian

Kunal Kamra Joke Row: The Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday. This comes as he is facing backlash over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He was granted the bail on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, according to PTI.

Earlier, the comedian submitted in the court that he had moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then". He also said that he feared arrest by the Mumbai Police.

Also Read: Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Calls Her 'The JNU Student The Country Deserves...'

Kamra has been summoned twice by the Mumbai Police for his comments on Shinde.

The 36-year-old standup comedian often finds himself a part of some controversy, performed his show 'Naya Bharat' at a venue in Mumbai and later uploaded the video on his YouTube channel. In the video he referred to the Maharashtra Deputy CM as "gaddar" (traitor) and that turned into a row.

Later, on March 23, the alleged venue was vandalised by supporters of Shiv Sena claiming to be political activists. The police arrested over 10 people for vandalism, as per media reports.

Furthermore, Kamra on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle regarding the row and said, “I will not apologise.”

(with PTI inputs)