Kunal Kamra Joke Row: Mumbai Police Issues Second Summon To Standup Comedian

Kunal Kamra Joke Row: After comedian Kunal Kamra, who is under fire over his joke on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, failed to appear on the first date, Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a second summons asking him to appear for clarification over his joke. Kamra, who often finds himself amid controversies for his actions, referred to Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat," on YouTube.

The standup comedian failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion. Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra had made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical remarks about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him, as reported by news agency ANI. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer contacted them, the comedian himself had not been in touch with police officials.

Meanwhile, a breach of privilege notice was moved against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in the Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday over his parody song targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar moved the notice against the comedian as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare. "Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Darekar, leader of the legislative council, presenting the motion.

"Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House," he further said. Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks, Darekar claimed.

The notice will have to be approved by Council chairman Ram Shinde before it is presented to the privilege committee. If the committee approves it, the motion will be discussed in the House. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him.

On Tuesday, Kamra shared a new video mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing The Habitat comedy club in Mumbai, where he had previously performed. Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded to this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand against Kamra's remarks. Speaking in the state assembly on Monday, he said the government would not allow freedom of expression to become a tool for spreading "tyranny." The Chief Minister said, "We appreciate humor and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny."

He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy. "This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the chief justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged low-quality comedy," the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.