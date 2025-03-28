Kunal Kamra Moves Madras HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail Amid Eknath Shinde Joke Controversy
Amid the controversy over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, moved the Madras High Court on Friday seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter.
