KUNAL KAMRA CONTROVERSIES

Kunal Kamra Moves Madras HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail Amid Eknath Shinde Joke Controversy

Amid the controversy over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, moved the Madras High Court on Friday seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kunal Kamra Moves Madras HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail Amid Eknath Shinde Joke Controversy Image: Instagram/ @kuna_kamra

