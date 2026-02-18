Kuno National Park: Birth of three new cheetah cubs boosts total population to 38

Kuno National Park: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday announced that South African cheetah Gamini has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park. The development comes as India marks three years since the arrival of the first batch of cheetahs from South Africa.

Sharing the update on X, the minister described the birth as a proud and emotional milestone. Gamini, now a second-time mother, has further strengthened the park’s growing cheetah population. He said the occasion adds to the celebrations at Kuno, calling it a “roaring new chapter” in India’s wildlife conservation journey.

According to Yadav, this is the ninth successful cheetah litter recorded in India under the reintroduction programme. The number of surviving cubs born on Indian soil has now risen to 27. With the addition of the three newborns, the country’s total cheetah population stands at 38.

He noted that each successful birth reflects the steady progress of Project Cheetah and credited field staff and veterinary teams for their relentless efforts in monitoring and caring for the animals.

Launched on September 17, 2022, Project Cheetah is the world’s first intercontinental translocation initiative aimed at reintroducing the species to India, where it had been declared extinct in 1952.

(With ANI inputs)