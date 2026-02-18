Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018219https://zeenews.india.com/india/kuno-national-park-birth-of-three-new-cheetah-cubs-boosts-total-population-to-38-3018219.html
NewsIndiaKuno National Park: Birth of three new cheetah cubs boosts total population to 38
KUNO NATIONAL PARK (KNP)

Kuno National Park: Birth of three new cheetah cubs boosts total population to 38

The Cheetah population at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district has risen with South African female cheetah Gamini giving birth to three cubs on Wednesday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kuno National Park: Birth of three new cheetah cubs boosts total population to 38Image Credit: ANI

Kuno National Park: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday announced that South African cheetah Gamini has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park. The development comes as India marks three years since the arrival of the first batch of cheetahs from South Africa.

Sharing the update on X, the minister described the birth as a proud and emotional milestone. Gamini, now a second-time mother, has further strengthened the park’s growing cheetah population. He said the occasion adds to the celebrations at Kuno, calling it a “roaring new chapter” in India’s wildlife conservation journey.

According to Yadav, this is the ninth successful cheetah litter recorded in India under the reintroduction programme. The number of surviving cubs born on Indian soil has now risen to 27. With the addition of the three newborns, the country’s total cheetah population stands at 38.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He noted that each successful birth reflects the steady progress of Project Cheetah and credited field staff and veterinary teams for their relentless efforts in monitoring and caring for the animals.

Launched on September 17, 2022, Project Cheetah is the world’s first intercontinental translocation initiative aimed at reintroducing the species to India, where it had been declared extinct in 1952.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gautam Gambhir Olympics 2028 plan
Gambhir Eyes Olympic glory: BCCI may extend India Coach tenure till 2028 LA
Gold price fall
Gold prices drop 21% in 20 days; Could Trump-Putin push rates below ₹1 lakh?
Teh Pucuk
Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam
Denim Skirt
Modern Denim Midi Skirts That Elevate Everyday Styling on Amazon
Om Birla Bangladesh visit
Om Birla attends Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM's invitation to visit India
Lost City of Gold
Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘City of Gold’ uncovered: A masterclass in engineering
Punjab Trade Commission
Accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Cheema
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare
shivling puja
Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs pooja on his head
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi