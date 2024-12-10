Kurla Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 25 Injured As BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai | Video

Four people died, and at least 25 others were injured after a BEST bus in Mumbai ran into pedestrians and vehicles on Monday night. The incident occurred near the BMC L Ward in Kurla, officials said. Police suspect a brake failure caused the crash. The bus driver has been detained.

The incident unfolded when a BEST bus going from Kurla railway station to Andheri veered off course, crashing through pedestrians and vehicles before barreling into a residential society, Buddha Colony, where it finally came to a stop, officials said. The driver had reportedly lost control of the wheels near route number 332.

"It dashed into various vehicles over a 100-metre stretch and the RCC column of Solomon building. The windows of the bus broke on impact. Locals roughed up the driver," an official said.

Zaid Ahmed, a 26-year-old local resident, described the chaos after hearing a loud noise as he was leaving for the railway station. "I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes. We rescued the passengers in the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," he told PTI.

"Many people were lying in a pool of blood. A crowd assembled at the spot and started moving the injured to hospital," added Zeeshan Ansari, another eyewitness.

Ansari said he was near Royal Sweets shop with friends when he saw the bus being driven recklessly. "The bus suddenly dashed into multiple vehicles as well as pedestrians and entered Buddha Colony. We rushed and brought out the bus driver," he said.