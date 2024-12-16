Advertisement
KURLA BUS ACCIDENT

Kurla Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 8 After Man Succumbs To Injuries

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the BMC said earlier.

|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 11:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Kurla Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 8 After Man Succumbs To Injuries Representational Image. (PTI)

Mumbai: The death toll in the Kurla bus accident in Mumbai has increased to 8 after an individual undergoing treatment succumbed to his injuries on Monday, said an official. The deceased has been identified as Fazlu Rehman Shaikh (52).

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, "The death toll in the Kurla bus accident has risen to 8. One more injured person died at Sion Hospital. The deceased was a resident of the Ghatkopar area, named Fazlu Rehman Shaikh (52) who died during treatment today." The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla on December 9. The incident was reported at around 9:50 pm, by BMC's MFB.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident. Relatives of the deceased have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that the driver is given stringent punishment.

