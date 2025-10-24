Kurnool Bus Fire: Screams From The 'Locked' Bus, Jammed Door And Curtains Turned Sleeper Coach Into A Burning Trap

A horrific bus fire early this morning on National Highway 44 has claimed the lives of 19 passengers traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Survivors, many of whom were jolted awake by the chaos, described a terrifying escape, forced to smash windows after the main exit door was found to be locked or jammed.

The private luxury sleeper bus, carrying around 40 people, caught fire near Ullindakonda in Kurnool district after colliding with a two-wheeler, which is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Passengers Trapped As Fire Spreads

The accident occurred between 3:00 am and 3:30 am, when most passengers were in deep sleep, complicating any attempt at a quick evacuation.

Survivor Harika recounted the terrifying moment she woke up to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. "The flames had already started and spread across the bus within seconds," she said. Harika was saved by a critical structural flaw that became a temporary blessing: a broken section at the rear.

"The back door was broken, so I jumped out from there. In the process of jumping, I got hurt," Harika told reporters, highlighting her desperate escape with injuries.

The presence of privacy curtains in the sleeper coach also hindered rescue efforts, making it impossible for those fleeing to quickly check if other berths were occupied. "Since it's a sleeper, we just get on and sleep. We don't know how many people are there or who is there due to the curtains," she added.

Breaking Windows To Survive

Another survivor, Jayant Kushwaha, confirmed that the most critical factor that turned the accident deadly was the failure of the primary exit.

"We first tried to escape from the front, but the main exit was locked. Then we broke the emergency window on the rear side and jumped out," he recounted.

Jayant noted the height of the jump and the subsequent injuries: "It was quite high, and some people fell unconscious due to the fall. Some people also broke the windows near the driver's seat and escaped."

A senior official suggested the main door was likely jammed due to electrical wires snapping immediately after the fire started, effectively sealing the exit for many passengers.

Another survivor, Surya, believes the fire began around 2:45 am after the collision. "A bike came, and something happened. The bike went under the bus, and sparks started coming, and then the fire started," he stated.

Investigation And Relief Announced

The Kaveri Travels bus was completely gutted in the inferno. Of the approximately 40 passengers, about 20 managed to escape by breaking windows, while 19 deaths have been confirmed, with some bodies being charred beyond identification. Authorities are currently working to verify the bus's fitness and safety compliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

