Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: Three Techies Among Andhra Pradesh Tragedy Victims

Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: A bus fire tragedy in Andhra Pradesh on Friday has not only shocked the nation but also claimed several young lives. According to Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha, 17 adults and two minors were charred to death after a passenger bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

As the fire started under the front portion of the ill-fated bus, most of those occupying the front seats could not escape. The sleeper coach bus caught fire near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool. The accident occurred when a two-wheeler rammed into the bus, and its fuel tank caught fire.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister said it was an "unfortunate" incident. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru around 3 am when the incident took place.

"The bus collided with a motorbike, dragged it, and caught fire, resulting in the loss of around 19 lives, including two children," Anitha said.

As per ANI, she added that upon receiving information, "our police department reached the spot and informed the Chief Minister and local leaders".

"A total of 39 passengers were travelling in the bus", she said, adding that the bus driver escaped and helped passengers exit by breaking the glass. "17 adults and two minors lost their lives".

"We have registered a case, and the driver is in our custody. We're investigating the matter. The motorbiker, Shiva Kumar, a native of Kurnool, lost his life. The dead bodies were severely damaged in the flames, making identification difficult," Anitha said.

The State Home Minister added that, "We've formed special teams to identify the bodies and are collecting DNA samples from deceased families. We have deployed forensic teams to investigate the matter further."

Who Were The Victims In Kurnool Bus Tragedy?

According to an IANS report, Anusha Reddy (22) and Chandana (23) of Telangana and Gannamaneni Dhatri (27) of Andhra Pradesh were among the 19 passengers who were burnt alive in the Kurnool bus fire accident. They were all employed with IT companies in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Hailing from Pusapadu in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, Gannamaneni Dhatri was reportedly in Hyderabad to visit her uncle. She boarded the bus at JNTU on Thursday night. She was allotted seat number U1.

Anusha Reddy, from Vastakondur in Gundala mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana, boarded the bus at Lakdikapool and was allotted seat U9. She was returning to Bengaluru after celebrating Diwali at her native place.

The report further stated that another techie, Chandana, who hailed from Medak district and her mother, Sandhya Rani (43), also became unfortunate victims of the tragedy. The 23-year-old was working as a software employee in Bengaluru, while her mother was to leave for Muscat from Bengaluru to join her husband, who works there.

According to family members, Sandhya Rani, along with her husband Anand Kumar, had recently come to Medak for a family wedding. While Anand Kumar had returned to Muscat a week ago, Sandhya Rani had to postpone her ticket due to a fever.

Meanwhile, the tragic accident claimed the lives of all four members of a family from Andhra Pradesh. Golla Ramesh (35), his wife Anusha (30), their daughter Manvita (10) and son Manish (12) were among the deceased. The family hailed from Gollavaripalli village of Vinjamur mandal in Nellore district. The family boarded the bus at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad and occupied L5, L6, U5 and U6 seats.

The bus belonging to V Kaveri Travels and was travelling to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

(with agencies' inputs)