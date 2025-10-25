Kurnool Bus Fire: Viral Video Allegedly Shows Biker Drunk Moments Before Fatal Crash

Unreleased CCTV footage purportedly shows the biker in the Kurnool bus tragedy entering a gas station just prior to the fatal collision that killed 20 people early on Friday morning. Shivasankar is the name of the deceased motorcyclist.

The clip, which has been shared extensively on social media, has raised speculation on the cause of the tragedy, with some questioning whether the biker seemed to be drunk.

Footage Purportedly Captures Biker Losing Control

The CCTV clip has a timestamp of 2:22 am on October 24, which falls in line with the police timeline that sets the accident at between 2:30 am and 3:00 am.

The clip is said to feature two men on a motorbike at a fuel station. At one stage, one man is shown shoving the bike for a moment before the pair ride off. When he suddenly accelerates, the rider seems to momentarily lose his balance before regaining control of the vehicle.

Social media users and a report by Deccan Chronicle suggest that preliminary information indicates Shivasankar, the deceased biker, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal crash.

The veracity of the CCTV footage has not been independently verified by police or media.

Conflicting Driver Statements And Negligence Case

While the police inquiry is underway, a case of negligence and overspeeding has been prepared against the two drivers of the Bengaluru-bound private bus on the basis of a complaint lodged by one of the survivors, N. Ramesh.

The case has turned critical since one of the bus drivers, Siva Narayana, has given conflicting versions:

First Statement: Narayana first alleged that the bus collided with the motorcycle during heavy rain, with low visibility.

He subsequently altered his statement, stating the motorcycle and driver were already on the road when they had previously met with an "accident" and the first driver, Lakshmaiah, ran over them unaware, causing the fire to break out.

The accident happened after the bus hit the two-wheeler. The reports state that the fuel cap of the motorcycle was open when it was hit, and fuel immediately caught fire. Lakshmaiah, who was driving the bus during the accident, left the scene soon after.

