Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Biker And Pillion Rider Identified; Bike Found On Road After Hitting Divider | Shocking Details

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: Kurnool Police on Saturday identified the alleged biker riding with a pillion rider, moments before the collision that caused the bus fire tragedy in Andhra Pradesh.

As per ANI, the biker was identified as Shiva Shankar, who was killed in the accident. The pillion rider was identified as Erri Swami.

"As part of the investigation into the bus accident that occurred on Friday (24.10.2025) near Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district, it has been identified that the person who died in the bike accident was Shiva Shankar, and the pillion rider was Erri Swami @ Nani," said Superintendent of Police Vikranth Patil.

Erri Swami was taken into custody and interrogated from multiple angles.

"Both Erri Swami and Shiva Shankar had left Lakshmipuram village around 2:00 a.m. after midnight. Shiva Shankar was taking Erri Swami to his native place, Tuggali," said the SP.

During the probe, it was found that on their way, they stopped at a petrol pump located near the car showroom and filled petrol worth Rs. 300 at around 2:24 am. After refuelling, they proceeded towards Tuggali.

"A short while later, near Chinnatekuru, Shiva Shankar lost control of his bike, which skidded and collided with the divider on the right side of the road. Shiva Shankar, who was riding the bike, died on the spot, while Erri Swami alias Nani, who was sitting behind, escaped with minor injuries," a police official said.

What Happened At The Site Of The Accident?

Shiva Shankar was riding the bike and died on the spot after the two-wheeler skidded and rammed into the road divider.

ANI reported that at the accident spot, Erri Swami pulled Shiva Shankar away from the middle of the road and checked his breathing, realising he had already died. While attempting to remove the bike from the road, a bus came from behind, hit the bike, and dragged it for a short distance.

Following the collision, the bus caught fire. Fearing for his safety, Erri Swami fled the scene and returned to his native place, Tuggali.

A case has been registered by the Ulindakonda Police, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Kurnool district Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said Erriswamy told the police that he pulled Shiva Shankar to the roadside and was about to move the bike lying in the middle of the road when the speeding bus hit the bike and dragged it some distance.

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire

The private bus, which was carrying 44 passengers and was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, met with a horrific accident near Chinnatekur village on the outskirts of Kurnool between 3 to 3.15 am.

While 19 passengers, including two children, were charred to death, 27 passengers, including both drivers, escaped by breaking glass windows.

Preliminary investigation suggests that as the motorcycle got stuck under the bus's belly, the friction and fuel leakage from the bike ignited the massive fire.

According to IANS, police had taken both bus drivers into custody. The bus driver is facing charges of negligent driving leading to the tragedy.

(with agencies' inputs)