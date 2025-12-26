Kutch Earthquake Today: 4.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Gujarat; Epicenter Near Rapar
A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 26, at Gujarat's Kutch district, causing panic although no casualties or damage to buildings were reported.
EQ of M: 4.4, On: 26/12/2025 04:30:02 IST, Lat: 23.65 N, Long: 70.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/22QSBf5XDd— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 25, 2025
