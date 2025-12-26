Advertisement
NewsIndiaKutch Earthquake Today: 4.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Gujarat; Epicenter Near Rapar
GUJARAT KUTCH EARTHQUAKE

Kutch Earthquake Today: 4.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Gujarat; Epicenter Near Rapar

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 26, at Gujarat's Kutch district, causing panic although no casualties or damage to buildings were reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
