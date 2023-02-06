topStoriesenglish2570266
KVS Recruitment 2023 Admit Card RELEASED at kvsangathan.nic.in- Direct Link to Download Here

KVS Recruitment 2023: The admit card for the positions of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, and PRT has been released by KVS ( Music), details below.

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS admit card 2023. Candidates who have applied for the positions of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, and PRT can view and download their admission cards at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates will require their application number, date of birth, and security pin to access the KVS admission card. The Assistant Commissioner test will be held on February 7, and the Commissioner examination will be placed on February 8. The exam for the position of Vice Principal and PRT (Music) will be held on February 9, 2023.

KVS Recruitment 2023: Here's how to download admit card

  • First of all, visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Then on the homepage, click on the “Click here to download admit card for the post of Asstt. Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal and PRT (Music) - Direct Rectt 2022” link.
  • Next enter the necessary login details.
  • The KVS recruitment admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it.

KVS Recruitment Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal exam admit card 2023; direct link to download here

PRT (Music) exam admit card 2023; direct link here

Earlier, KVS released the test city intimation slip for the exams scheduled for January 31, 2023. Candidates must bring their admission card to the examination hall, along with a valid ID.

