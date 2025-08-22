‘Kya Kya Dekhna Padega’: Internet Reacts To Kolkata Man Selling Cucumber Peels | Video

In a busy Kolkata market, a vendor has come up with a quirky idea selling cucumber peels. While cucumbers are loved across India for their cooling and refreshing taste, it looks like people are now curious about the leftover peels too. Surprising, right?

A viral Instagram video shows the vendor offering 1 kilogram of cucumber peels for just ₹10, leaving many amused. The clip captures the lively market scene as the vlogger asks about the price, and the vendor cheerfully replies, “₹10 for 1 kg.”

Curious, the vlogger asks for a plate, and the vendor quickly grabs a handful of fresh cucumber peels, seasons them with spices, and serves them neatly wrapped in newspaper.

The video captures the bustling market scene crowds of shoppers, stacks of vegetables, and the lively energy of street vendors.

The video highlights a quirky trend of selling and enjoying cucumber peels in a new way.

The clip has gone viral, drawing millions of views on social media. The vlogger points out how unusual it is to see cucumber peels sold so cheaply in Kolkata.

Online reactions are mixed some joking that peels are only for animals, while others call it a smart business idea.

A few comments highlight the novelty of the concept, such as one user writing, “New business unlocked," while another quipped, “Shadi me kata hua salad ka bacha hua chilka special ho gaya."

“Kya kya dekhna parega aur," a comment read.

Posted on July 29, the video has crossed 4.9 million views and gained over 27,000 likes. Reactions range from light jokes to curiosity about tasting the peels. While some feel they should be left for animals, others praise the vendor’s creativity in selling what’s usually thrown away.

This small act of selling cucumber peels on a busy street has sparked conversations about food waste, innovation, and fresh business ideas in daily life.