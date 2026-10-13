/L Murugan resigns as Union Minister, Rajya Sabha member to focus on strengthening BJP in Tamil Nadu

“I want to strengthen my party in the state and prepare the ground for the 2029 elections. Our Prime Minister has always taken Tamil pride to the global level...Two days ago, our Hon'ble Prime Minister also visited Tamil Nadu. I witnessed the people's enthusiasm, love and affection towards him. Therefore, I thought I should go there and work more extensively to strengthen our party. I requested the Prime Minister to relieve me of my ministerial responsibilities and send me to the state to strengthen the party," added Murugan, quotes news agency ANI.