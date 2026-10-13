Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /L Murugan resigns as Union Minister, Rajya Sabha member to focus on strengthening BJP in Tamil Nadu

L Murugan resigns as Union Minister, Rajya Sabha member to focus on strengthening BJP in Tamil Nadu

Murugan previously served as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president and has played a role in the party’s efforts to build its presence in the state.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
L Murugan resigns as Union Minister, Rajya Sabha member to focus on strengthening BJP in Tamil Nadu
Image Credit: Union Minister L. Murugan. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jeep launches Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition at Rs 73.55 lakh; limited to only 25 units
2
3
4
5