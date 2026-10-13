/L Murugan resigns as Union Minister, Rajya Sabha member to focus on strengthening BJP in Tamil Nadu

L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, has resigned from his ministerial post as well as his membership of the Rajya Sabha, saying he wants to focus on strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan requested that he be relieved of his responsibilities, citing his intention to devote more time to the party’s organisational work in the southern state.
Murugan, a BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, has held ministerial responsibilities in the Union government while representing Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.
On his resignation, Union Minister L Murugan said, “I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing my desire to go to Tamil Nadu.”
“I want to strengthen my party in the state and prepare the ground for the 2029 elections. Our Prime Minister has always taken Tamil pride to the global level...Two days ago, our Hon'ble Prime Minister also visited Tamil Nadu. I witnessed the people's enthusiasm, love and affection towards him. Therefore, I thought I should go there and work more extensively to strengthen our party. I requested the Prime Minister to relieve me of my ministerial responsibilities and send me to the state to strengthen the party," added Murugan, quotes news agency ANI.
His decision to step down comes as he seeks to concentrate on expanding the BJP’s organisational presence in Tamil Nadu. The party has been working to strengthen its position in the state, where it faces competition from established regional political forces.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, resigns from both his ministry and membership of the Rajya Sabha https://t.co/ZjXyP21udQ— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
Murugan previously served as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president and has played a role in the party’s efforts to build its presence in the state.
This is a developing news story; details will be added further.
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