Labour Day 2026: What's open and closed on May 1? Check services status across India

Labour Day 2026: May 1 is Labour Day, or International Workers' Day as it is known globally, a date set aside each year to recognise the contributions of working people and the movements that fought for their rights. In India, however, whether the day translates into a day off depends largely on where you happen to live and work.

Is It A National Holiday?

Labour Day is not a mandatory national holiday in India. It is a gazetted public holiday in several states, but not uniformly observed across the country. States that commonly mark May 1 as an official holiday include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Goa and Bihar. In states where it is not widely observed, offices and institutions tend to function as normal.

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Are Banks Open?

Banks in states where Labour Day is recognised as a holiday under the Reserve Bank of India's regional holiday calendar are likely to remain closed on May 1. The RBI classifies Labour Day as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in select regions, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Goa and Bihar. If you have branch visits or in-person transactions planned, it is worth confirming with your local branch in advance. Online banking, UPI transfers, ATMs and mobile banking services are expected to remain fully operational.

Also Read: International Labour Day 2026: Date, history, theme, significance, and why it is celebrated

Schools And Colleges

Most government and private schools and colleges in states observing Labour Day will remain closed. Institutions in states where it is not a declared holiday are likely to function as usual. Individual schools may vary, so checking directly with your institution is advisable.

Government And Private Offices

State government offices in Labour Day-observing regions will be closed, while central government offices may follow regional holiday schedules depending on their location. Private companies have no standardised rule on the matter; some will declare it a holiday, particularly in states where it is widely observed, while others will operate based on business requirements. Employees are advised to check their company's internal holiday calendar.

Shops, Malls And Restaurants

Most commercial establishments, malls, restaurants, cinemas and supermarkets are expected to remain open, particularly in metro cities and major commercial areas. Smaller local businesses and markets may operate on reduced hours in some states. Some retailers may also run Labour Day promotions or discounts.

Public Transport

Buses, metros, trains, taxis and app-based cabs are expected to run as normal. Some cities may see minor schedule adjustments due to local rallies or events, so it is worth checking ahead if you are travelling.