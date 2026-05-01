Labour Day: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends greetings to workers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings to workers on International Labour Day and honoured Delhi’s karmayogis at a Shramik Samman Samaroh. Safety kits were distributed to 1,000 construction workers and education kits to 100 children of labour families. A large scale skill development initiative was also launched to train 35,000 workers annually.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labour welfare remains central to governance, with a clear focus on dignity, security and opportunity, the chief minister said. In this spirit, the government has announced a complete waiver of registration and renewal fees for construction workers, the rollout of a Samuhik Vivah Yojana, and the setting up of modern Labour Chowks and Shramik Seva Kendras to deliver essential services at the doorstep.

"Work is victory! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all worker brothers and sisters on International Labour Day. The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount," Gupta said in a message posted on X. She further expressed gratitude to the working community for their "selfless service and hard work," adding that the Delhi government remains committed to safeguarding workers' rights and ensuring their overall welfare. "I respectfully salute your selfless service and hard work. The Government of Delhi is fully committed to honouring workers, protecting their rights, and ensuring their all-around welfare," she said.

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International Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights globally. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, serving as a reminder to ensure fair practices, safe working conditions, and dignity for all workers. The Labour Day observance served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for labour rights and the critical imperative to ensure safety, health, and dignity for all workers amidst evolving challenges.

(With ANI inputs)