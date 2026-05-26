Labourer dies, four feared trapped after under-construction well collapses in MP's Panna

At least five labourers were buried under tonnes of debris following a sudden soil collapse during well excavation work on Tuesday in Biharpurwa village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. One labourer has been confirmed dead, while rescue efforts are continuing intensively to locate the remaining four who are trapped.

The tragedy occurred around 11:00 a.m. in Nayapurwa hamlet of Biharpurwa village. Seven labourers had been working for the past 10 days to excavate a well in the agricultural field of local resident Binnu Ahirwar.

At the time of the accident, two labourers had come up to the surface to drink water, while five others were working deep inside the pit. Without warning, the loose upper layers of soil caved in, burying the five men under mounds of earth.

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The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Yadav. His body was successfully recovered by rescue teams. The other four labourers still missing are Chunnu Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Chunwad Pal (the fifth name is yet to be officially confirmed in initial reports).

A large contingent of police personnel, Revenue Department officials, local administration officials, and villagers has gathered at the site, working round the clock to clear the debris.

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Rescue operations have been challenging due to the unstable and weak soil structure at the site. Local residents noted that the terrain consisted of extremely loose soil, making deep excavation particularly hazardous without proper technical assessment and safety protocols.

Despite these difficulties, teams are persistently removing debris in the hope of reaching the trapped workers alive.

The incident has plunged the entire village into mourning. Families of the victims are in shock, with an atmosphere of grief and fear prevailing.

Key concerns raised by locals and experts include whether proper permission was obtained for digging the well, whether soil testing and geotechnical inspections were conducted beforehand, and whether adequate safety measures, such as shoring or protective supports, were implemented for the workers. This tragedy appears to highlight potential lapses in oversight and safety compliance at construction sites in rural areas.

Administrative officials reached the spot immediately after receiving information and have launched a formal inquiry. The investigation will examine all aspects of the operation, including contractor responsibility and regulatory compliance.

The Panna district administration has assured full support to the affected families. Senior officials are personally monitoring the rescue operations. Medical teams and ambulances have been stationed at the site, ready for any emergency.