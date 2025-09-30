Ladakh Administration Clarifies On Allegations Of Victimisation Of Sonam Wangchuk

The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has clarified that allegations of victimisation of Sonam Wangchuk or any other individual by government agencies are baseless. There is no question of witch-hunting or creating a smokescreen. Authorities stated that actions taken by law enforcement agencies are based on credible inputs and documents.

In an official handout, the Administration said, “We would like to clarify a few issues in the background of a series of press conferences and media statements given by certain sections. Reports of victimization of individuals, including Shri Sonam Wangchuk, by government agencies are baseless. There is no question of witch-hunting or smokescreens. Actions taken are based on credible inputs and documents. The agencies must be allowed to continue investigations impartially without vitiating the process.”

Authorities noted that financial irregularities and foreign currency violations by HIAL are under investigation. Prima facie evidence supports the probe. Despite not being a recognized university, HIAL has issued degrees to students, jeopardizing their future prospects, and has failed to disclose foreign funds in balance sheets for relevant financial years.

The FCRA cancellation of SECMOL was also based on clear evidence of multiple violations. Established processes are available to appeal before the appropriate authorities.

The government had already announced talks on September 20, 2025, and expressed flexibility regarding dates. However, Shri Sonam Wangchuk continued making provocative statements, invoking examples of Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and suggesting that youth no longer believe in peace or Gandhi’s path.

He also encouraged protestors to wear masks and hoodies, citing Covid, despite no outbreak in Ladakh. On his YouTube channel, Achoe Nyingstam, he earlier spoke about bringing an “Arab Spring”-style revolution and even suggested self-immolation protests, similar to those in Tibet.

When unrest escalated, Apex Body leaders tried to pacify crowds, but Wangchuk made no effort to ensure peace. He eventually ended his fast and quietly left the protest site, showing what officials described as irresponsibility.

Despite the government fixing a date for dialogue, Wangchuk continued his hunger strike, which authorities say was for personal and political gain, leading to further unrest. Grounds of detention have been duly served to him.

The Administration appealed to the people of Ladakh to allow the law to take its course, restore peace in Leh, and continue the dialogue process.