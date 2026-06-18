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  • /Signal intrusion on LAC? Domestic tourists shocked as mobile phones catch Chinese network in Ladakh | SHOCKING VIDEO

Signal intrusion on LAC? Domestic tourists shocked as mobile phones catch Chinese network in Ladakh | SHOCKING VIDEO

A viral video shows smartphones of tourists in Ladakh automatically switching to China Time Zone. Experts point to signal spillover from Chinese towers near the LAC.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Signal intrusion on LAC? Domestic tourists shocked as mobile phones catch Chinese network in Ladakh | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: Domestic tourists shocked as mobile phones catch Chinese network in Ladakh. (INSTAGRAM: @EinstYdv)

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