/Signal intrusion on LAC? Domestic tourists shocked as mobile phones catch Chinese network in Ladakh | SHOCKING VIDEO

The problem is attributed to the default 'Automatic Date and Time Zone' option found on all mobile phones. By switching this function on, users get an automatic location fix based on their proximity to the nearest cell base stations, providing immediate local updates on time zones. Since many of the locations in the tourism circuit of Ladakh are located very close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the high-frequency signal from the newly developed telecoms infrastructure by China has interfered with local airwaves, causing the bikes' roaming-enabled phones to override national signals.