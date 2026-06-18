/Signal intrusion on LAC? Domestic tourists shocked as mobile phones catch Chinese network in Ladakh | SHOCKING VIDEO

On a motorcycle ride amidst the stunning beauty of the region of Ladakh, a bunch of domestic tourists witnessed an unusual situation where their smartphones automatically reset themselves to a time zone that doesn't belong to any part of the Indian Territory. Specifically, while riding across a valley which is undoubtedly located in Indian jurisdiction, their phones automatically adjusted their clocks according to China Standard Time (CST).
A video of the incident has gone viral on all major social media platforms. In the video, one can see the riders of the motorcycle parked beside a mountain pass showing off their phones to the viewer. "'We are standing here right in India, but suddenly the time zones on our mobile phones have changed to CST'," states one of the astonished bikers.
In such circumstances, it was very perplexing considering the fact that CST is 2 hours 30 minutes ahead** of Indian Standard Time (IST).
With regard to the sudden change in the time setting of their cell phones, it aroused curiosity amongst the bikers to know what led to the unusual occurrence.
The problem is attributed to the default 'Automatic Date and Time Zone' option found on all mobile phones. By switching this function on, users get an automatic location fix based on their proximity to the nearest cell base stations, providing immediate local updates on time zones. Since many of the locations in the tourism circuit of Ladakh are located very close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the high-frequency signal from the newly developed telecoms infrastructure by China has interfered with local airwaves, causing the bikes' roaming-enabled phones to override national signals.
अपने ही देश के लद्दाख में घूम रहे भारतीय बाइक राइडर का मोबाइल टाइम जोन ऑटोमैटिक चीन के टाइम में बदल जा रहा है।— Einstein Yadav (@EinstYdv) June 17, 2026
क्या ये भी नेहरू की गलती है? pic.twitter.com/t8hYWiGi3H
While tech specialists are confident the phenomenon falls under normal international roaming interference, the incident has stirred up heated geopolitical debates on the internet.
Considering the numerous confrontations and military standoffs currently taking place on the Indo-China frontier, security experts believe there are serious security issues to be concerned about. There has been increasing chatter on Beijing's extensive development of infrastructure at the border, which includes high-intensity 5G telecom towers across the LAC border. The frequencies emitted from these bases are deliberately designed to cover large no-man's lands between India and China, occasionally extending into Indian territories such as Pangong Tso, Hanle, or the Umling La pass.
But such digital anomalies are not entirely unheard of when it comes to international borders, and sometimes result in unwanted roaming charges abroad or no connectivity whatsoever.
In case you plan on taking a road trip to these elevated areas in Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, it is recommended by the respective tourism organizations that travelers consider the following precautions on arrival:
Turn off auto adjustments: Head to the Date & Time settings in your phone and disable the "Automatic Time Zone" option. Manually set your device time to GMT +5:30 (Indian Standard Time, Kolkata).
Manual locking of carrier: From the Settings > Mobile Networks, select "Automatic Network Selection," and disable it, manually setting your phone to connect only to your Indian service provider, such as Jio and Airtel.
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