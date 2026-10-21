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Ladakh dissolves Kargil hill council, doubles elected seats to 100 across 8 districts

Ladakh’s amended hill council law sets new seat limits, allows nominated members and paves the way for delimitation and elections across eight districts.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:01 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
Ladakh dissolves Kargil hill council, doubles elected seats to 100 across 8 districts
Image Credit: An aerial view of Leh town in Ladakh. (Photo: IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Ladakh dissolves Kargil hill council, doubles elected seats to 100 across 8 districts
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