Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042218https://zeenews.india.com/india/ladakh-earthquake-4-1-magnitude-leh-ncs-tremors-today-3042218.html
NewsIndiaLadakh shaken by 4.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre in Leh
LADAKH EARTHQUAKE

Ladakh shaken by 4.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre in Leh

Ladakh earthquake: The tremor was recorded at 03:54:49 IST with its epicentre in Leh at a depth of 150 km. No injury death or damage has been reported. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ladakh shaken by 4.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre in LehRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Ladakh earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Ladakh early Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 03:54:49 IST with its epicentre in Leh at a depth of 150 km. No injury death or damage has been reported. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earthquakes may take place anywhere from the Earth's surface down to about 700 kilometers beneath it. For scientific classifications, based on United States Geological Survey (USGS) data, the depth range of 0 to 700 km is divided into three categories: shallow, intermediate, and deep.

Shallow earthquakes happen at depths of 0 to 70 km; intermediate earthquakes are found at depths of 70 to 300 km; while deep earthquakes occur at depths ranging from 300 to 700 km. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) typically employs the term "deep-focus earthquakes" for those that happen at depths exceeding 70 km. 

Shallow earthquakes tend to be more hazardous than deep ones. This is due to the fact that the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to reach the surface, leading to stronger ground shaking and possibly more destruction to buildings, as well as higher casualties.

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam Police carry out rapid urine drug tests on drivers
exit polls 2026
How accurate were 2021 exit polls – what they got right and missed?
Hardik Pandya MI vs SRH
'Hurts when wankhede crowd chants opposition name': Pandya after MI loss
Ranveer Singh
Is Ranveer Singh starring in ‘Pralay’ after ‘Dhurandhar’ success?
Irrfan Khan
Anurag Singh had a love story planned with Irrfan Khan- check details
US-Iran ceasefire talks
'Trump seeks Iran's surrender through naval blockade, discord': Ghalibaf
Denim shorts
Women’s Denim Shorts Collection For Y2K Summer US Temu
exit polls 2026
Why Kerala exit polls have a silver lining for BJP | EXPLAINED
Ethnic wear
Stylish Kurta Sets for Everyday Elegance on Amazon
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba temple- WATCH