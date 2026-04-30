Ladakh shaken by 4.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre in Leh

Ladakh earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Ladakh early Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 03:54:49 IST with its epicentre in Leh at a depth of 150 km. No injury death or damage has been reported.

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Earthquakes may take place anywhere from the Earth's surface down to about 700 kilometers beneath it. For scientific classifications, based on United States Geological Survey (USGS) data, the depth range of 0 to 700 km is divided into three categories: shallow, intermediate, and deep.

Shallow earthquakes happen at depths of 0 to 70 km; intermediate earthquakes are found at depths of 70 to 300 km; while deep earthquakes occur at depths ranging from 300 to 700 km. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) typically employs the term "deep-focus earthquakes" for those that happen at depths exceeding 70 km.

Shallow earthquakes tend to be more hazardous than deep ones. This is due to the fact that the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to reach the surface, leading to stronger ground shaking and possibly more destruction to buildings, as well as higher casualties.

(This is a developing story.)