Ladakh: Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Leh
Earthquake: A mild 3.9-magnitude, shallow earthquake hit Leh, Ladakh at a depth of 10 km on Friday morning, according to NCS.
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Earthquake: A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Leh in Ladakh on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km beneath the surface. Sharing details on X, the NCS reported that the quake struck at 08:31:09 IST on March 27, 2026, with coordinates 36.692°N latitude and 74.382°E longitude, placing it in the Leh region.
Earthquakes can originate at varying depths from near the surface down to roughly 700 km below the Earth. Scientists, including those from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), classify them into three categories based on depth:
Shallow quakes: 0–70 km
Intermediate quakes: 70–300 km
Deep quakes: 300–700 km
Typically, earthquakes occurring beyond 70 km are referred to as deep-focus events, according to USGS terminology.
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