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90 million liters of water for $0: Inside the brilliant 'ice fix' saving 12 dying Ladakh villages

Ladakh is diverting previously wasted glacial meltwater from Stok Nallah into the Igoo-Phey Canal, bringing about 90 million litres of water a day to farms across 12 villages.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
90 million liters of water for $0: Inside the brilliant 'ice fix' saving 12 dying Ladakh villages
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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