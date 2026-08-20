/90 million liters of water for $0: Inside the brilliant 'ice fix' saving 12 dying Ladakh villages

A simple diversion of glacial meltwater is set to bring daily irrigation to 12 villages in Ladakh, with about 90 million litres of water now flowing into the Igoo-Phey Canal. The move uses two temporary earth trenches and no capital spending, turning water that once ran into the Indus River into a source for farms in Leh each day.
The Stok Nallah, fed by the Stok Kangri Glacier, was releasing about 36.6 cusecs of water that flowed unused into the Indus River.
On 14 August, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department acted on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and used a JCB to create two temporary trenches.
The trenches now divert 26 cusecs of water into the existing canal system. About 19 cusecs are being sent towards Igoo village and 7 cusecs towards Phey.
The work was carried out at zero capital cost.
The 43-km Igoo-Phey Canal was completed in 2005 after construction began in 1979. The canal had long faced water shortages, leaving farmers dependent on a roster system.
A 200-metre underground section had been built decades ago to allow the nallah water to pass over it. The water was not captured for irrigation until now.
As a result, the canal's discharge had remained around 50 cusecs, with water rationed among nearly a dozen villages.
With the new inflow, the canal's capacity is expected to rise to nearly 80 cusecs. This is expected to allow daily water supply instead of restricted rotations.
The additional water can provide reliable irrigation to more than 1,000 acres of land that was previously barren or under-irrigated.
The administration expects the change to support crop yields, farm incomes and rural employment in the affected villages.
LG Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena described the intervention as proof that large-scale, sustainable water management is feasible in Ladakh's cold desert using only gravity and basic earthwork.
He called it a blueprint for a wider programme targeting other nearby streams, including Matho Nallah, Tuchik Chenmo, Tuchik Chon and Stakna Nallah, while following low-cost and environmentally sound principles.
The initiative is part of the administration's stated goal of a green, water-secure and self-sustaining Ladakh by turning scattered glacial runoff into a dependable source of water for agriculture.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena described the intervention as proof that large-scale, sustainable water management is feasible in Ladakh’s cold desert using only gravity and basic earthwork.
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