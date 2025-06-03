Ladakh New Domicile Rule: Those Falling In These Five Categories To Get Residence Proof

NEW DELHI: The Union government notified the Ladakh Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment-Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2025, enacted by the President of India. The rules define the category of domicile and documents to be annexed to the application under the Ladakh Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment (Amendment) Regulation, 2025. According to the Gazette of India, the rules shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, which is June 3, 2025.



The rules aim at defining the procedure for any person who is eligible for the grant of a Domicile Certificate in Ladakh. An eligible person may apply for domicile to the Competent Authority, in the format to be made by the Administration of Ladakh, either physically or electronically.



The rules define five categories under which a Domicile Certificate can be issued. Category 1 being Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) Holder or those eligible for LRC, or children of anyone in this category. They will have to present the LRC or a document to prove their eligibility.



Category 2 includes children of residents of the Union Territory of Ladakh who resided outside the Union Territory in connection with employment of business, or other professional or vocational reasons.



Category 3 includes any person who has resided in Ladakh for fifteen years or children of any such person in this category. They can present any document as proof of residence, such as a Ration Card, immovable property records, educational records, voter list, electricity utility bills, or an employer certificate.



A person who has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th class examination in an educational institution located in Ladakh can apply for domicile under Category 4. They are required to present a certificate of education issued by the Head of the Institute and verified by the Chief Education Officer of the School Department of the concerned District, from the date of formation of the Union territory of Ladakh, that is, October 31, 2019 and a class 10th or 12th appearance certificate.

Category 5 includes the children of Central Government officers, Officials of Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Bodies of the Central Government, Public sector Banks, Officials of Central Universities and recognised Research Institutions of the Central Government who shall have served the Union territory of Ladakh for a total period of ten years.