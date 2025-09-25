Ladakh Protest: LG Gupta Says Foreign Powers Behind Leh Violence; KDA Questions Government Response

Violent protests in Leh, which led to four deaths, were a "conspiracy" involving "foreign powers" and outsiders, said Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body questioned that if it was pre-planned, and why the government failed to stop it. A day after the massive, violent protest in Leh, which claimed four lives and injured more than 70, both Leh and Kargil remained peaceful. Authorities had taken strict measures to ensure peace: a curfew was imposed in Leh and adjacent areas, and Section 144 was enforced in Kashmir, where a shutdown call was also announced by the KDA.

LG Ladakh Kavinder Gupta made a major revelation, stating that the protests were the result of a conspiracy orchestrated by "foreign powers." He claimed that many of the injured protesters were from outside Leh.

Gupta said, “I am upset about what happened in Ladakh. In a democracy, people have the right to protest, but when there is a smell of conspiracy, it indicates the involvement of foreign powers. Over time, many things will come to light about who is behind this. This was a planned conspiracy. There are many reasons why this day was chosen, and threats were given well in advance, as is known to all. Comparing it with Nepal and Bengal clearly shows there is a motive behind it. Those who initially welcomed the UT may express their views, but the way the protest escalated—first sitting peacefully, then youth assembling, videos being released, and abruptly moving to the market to resort to violence—is unacceptable. We will not allow Ladakh to become a violent place. Whoever is behind this, action will be taken against them.”

He acknowledged the right to peaceful protest but warned that violence would not be tolerated and that action would be taken against those responsible, no matter who they are.

Lt Governor Gupta also chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, and public order across the Union Territory.

All political leadership in the Ladakh region has called for calm and peace. However, KDA leaders and former legislators Asghar Ali Karbalai and Sajad Kargili criticized the central government, saying that everyone in the Kargil division wants to send a message that Ladakhis will not bow down. They urged the government to stop witch-hunting and targeting leadership.

KDA leaders stated that for five years, Ladakhis have raised four key issues, engaging repeatedly with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Despite assurances of sincerity, the MHA stalled talks, particularly since May. A hunger strike and peaceful protests in Leh followed, during which two women fell ill, yet the MHA remained unresponsive. On the 11th day of the strike, talks were announced with delayed dates, leaving people feeling deceived. This frustration led to protests yesterday, met with force by paramilitary forces, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries, with six in critical condition and 40 still hospitalized. They condemned the administration’s use of force, selective arrests, and "witch-hunting," urging immediate talks with KDA and the Apex Body. They honored the deceased as heroes and warned that continued harshness could lead to further unrest, for which the administration would be responsible. They also questioned that if the government claims it was a planned protest, why weren’t steps taken to stop it?

Sajjad Kargili, executive member of the KDA and a member of the committee that negotiated with the MHA, spoke exclusively to Zee News: “It has been six years now that our protest has been ongoing, but suddenly it turned violent. I do not support violence and condemn it. These are allegations. We have always stood by the country whenever needed. I refuse to acknowledge that this was a political protest, and Sonam Wangchuk had no role in instigating violence. After meeting us, the Home Minister assured us that the next discussion would take place within a few days, but it has been four months now. What we demand is not outside the law. We want democracy for Ladakh, as the Prime Minister himself claims. What is wrong in that?”

Member of Parliament for Ladakh, Mohammad Haneef Jaan, said, “I will pressure the LG administration for a free and fair investigation of the incident.” Speaking to Zee News, the parliamentarian said that this was not a pre-planned protest; it had been ongoing for fourteen days. “How did the violence suddenly erupt? People were angry that their demands were not being heard. That is why they became violent, but the situation could have been handled better; such force should not have been used. I will ask the LG of Ladakh for two things: first, there should be an investigation into this entire incident; second, there should be a thorough investigation into how the people were killed, whether by bullets or pellets, and who gave the order to open fire.”

The BJP unit in Ladakh claimed that Congress party members were behind the protest, having already announced that such a demonstration would occur.

Ladakh BJP media in-charge Mohammad Hassan Pasha said, “It’s clear that Congress party members were behind this. They had announced plans to block roads and set BJP offices on fire. Yesterday, many of their councilors were also seen at the protest. We demand a strict investigation, and whoever is behind this should be punished, even if it is Sonam Wangchuk.”

Earlier in Srinagar, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah criticized the central government, stating that the initiation of a CBI inquiry against Sonam Wangchuk raises concerns about using state agencies to suppress dissent. “The government must avoid heavy-handed tactics,” he said.

Farooq added, “The situation has reached a critical point as ongoing protests over demands for statehood and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule have escalated into violence. For two weeks, local activists, including many young people, have been on hunger strike, seeking fulfillment of promises made by the government. Their frustration boiled over as protests turned destructive, leading to the burning of a BJP office and other buildings. The protests reflect a deep-seated sense of betrayal among the people of Ladakh, who feel that their aspirations have been ignored for far too long.”

Locals in Kargil are also disturbed by the ongoing situation. They want peace but insist that the promises made by the central government to Ladakh be fulfilled. They stress that all actions should be peaceful, as unrest will impact the economy and business in the region.

The tragic violence in Leh claimed precious lives, leaving the region in mourning. Today, authorities handed over the mortal remains of the deceased to their grieving families. This follows a period of heightened tension and unrest in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the likes of which have not been seen in nearly 36 years.