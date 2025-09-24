Ladakh Protests: Why People Are Hitting Streets For Statehood? What Is Sixth Schedule? Explained

Protest erupted in Leh, where people came out on the streets to demand statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. The demonstrations turned violent on Wednesday when the youths clashed with police, not just this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted.

According to IANS, four protesters were killed and over 70 were injured in the violent clashes with the security forces as the District Magistrate (DM) imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023.

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike, issued a video and expressed sorrow for the violence in Leh, and called for peace to prevail.

In the video, he said that while the protests turned violent, thousands of young people came out.

"I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during the protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalised and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers...This was youth's anger, a Gen-Z revolution," he said.

"Yesterday, two of those who had been on a 35-day fast here had to be taken to the hospital, in very critical condition. This sparked widespread anger, and a complete shutdown was declared across Leh today. Thousands of young people came out. Some people think they were our supporters. The entire Leh is our supporter. But this was a Gen Z revolution. They have been unemployed for the last 5 years... They are being excluded from jobs... I've always said that this is the recipe for social unrest: keeping young people unemployed and snatching away their democratic rights. There's no democratic platform here today," he added.

Sharing the video on X, Wangchuk wrote, "VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause."

My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.#LadakhAnshan pic.twitter.com/CzTNHoUkoC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 24, 2025

Sonam Wangchuk reportedly decided to break his fast and appealed for peaceful talks. He had been fasting as part of the ongoing agitation led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body, announced his decision after violent protests broke out in parts of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, an assembly of five or more persons has been banned in the district. In addition, the order from the District Magistrate stated that no procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.

Ladakh As Union Territory

As per IANS, Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August of 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

At that time, Sonam Wangchuk and several others had welcomed the move. However, within a year, concerns began to grow over what residents described as a political vacuum under the administration of the Lieutenant Governor (LG). This gave rise to large-scale protests and hunger strikes.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram."

IANS reported that for the first time, political and religious groups from Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil joined hands under a joint platform: The Apex Body of Leh and the KDA.

Ladakh's Statehood Demand

There has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh since the abrogation of Article 370. The protests have been more than just statehood; it is also a call for hastening talks between the Centre and the representatives of the Ladakh region, about the demand for inclusion in the 6th Schedule and protecting the fragile ecosystem of the region.

The Centre has called for a meeting with Ladakh representatives on October 6 to resume talks on the demands of the people of Ladakh.

It is for the first time in recent memory that such clashes were witnessed in the Ladakh region.

(with agencies' inputs)