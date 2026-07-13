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Ladakh restructures grassroots governance with 17 new tehsils across 7 districts

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra also announced steps to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven districts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 09:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
Ladakh restructures grassroots governance with 17 new tehsils across 7 districts
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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