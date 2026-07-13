/Ladakh restructures grassroots governance with 17 new tehsils across 7 districts

In a significant push to strengthen grassroots governance in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday announced a series of administrative reforms aimed at taking government services closer to the people.
Speaking at a press briefing in Leh, Kundra said Tehsildars have been posted in all 17 newly created tehsils following the creation of five new districts, with a total of seven districts.
The administration has also set up four new divisions under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Flood Control Department, and five new divisions under the Public Works Department (PWD) and PMGSY to improve infrastructure and service delivery in remote areas.
He also announced steps to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven districts.
The development comes after the administration announced the creation of five new districts carved from the existing two districts of Leh and Kargil. Zanskar, Drass, Nubra, Sham and Changthang were created to improve governance in the mountainous region.
Describing the current year as particularly special for the people of Ladakh, the Chief Secretary highlighted the recent visit of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and the ongoing presence of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.
“Many young people have had the opportunity to interact with His Holiness, sharing their dreams and concerns openly and seeking his blessings,” Kundra said. He praised the discipline and values shown by Ladakh’s youth, calling it a reflection of the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.
These administrative changes will greatly benefit remote regions such as Zanskar, Drass, Nubra, Changthang, and Sham by reducing the distance people have to travel for basic services and strengthening development works, said Kundra.
On the important issue of constitutional safeguards, the Chief Secretary informed that multiple rounds of discussions have been held with religious organisations and civil society groups.
Minutes of the key meetings held on May 22 and July 3 have been made public to maintain transparency.
“There is broad consensus on protecting Ladakh’s land, culture, and identity while ensuring inclusive development,” he said.
The administration is working on a suitable institutional framework for the region and is taking legal steps to extend LAHDC benefits to all districts.
Reiterating the UT administration’s commitment, Kundra said the focus remains on transparent governance, decentralisation, employment generation, and ensuring that development reaches every citizen, especially those in remote and border areas.
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