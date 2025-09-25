Ladakh Unrest: Wangchuk’s Role, Financial Irregularities, And Political Fallout Under Scrutiny | DNA Decodes

The picturesque yet geopolitically sensitive region of Ladakh witnessed unprecedented violence this week, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals and injuries to at least 70 others. Known for its generally peaceful civic life, Leh has never before seen such intense unrest, prompting serious questions about what, or who, triggered the chaos. In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the violence, exploring potential foreign influences, alleged political conspiracies, and the role of prominent local activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk Under Scrutiny

According to preliminary investigation reports, environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has been identified as a key figure whose actions may have contributed to escalating tensions. Despite appeals from political leaders to end his hunger strike, Wangchuk continued his protest and, reportedly, drew provocative parallels with the Arab Spring uprisings and recent Gen Z-led protests in Nepal.

Critics allege that these references were not only inflammatory but may have incited the youth of Ladakh to adopt more aggressive forms of dissent. Wangchuk is now accused of attempting to spark an "Arab Spring-style" movement in Leh, protests marked by rapid mobilisation through social media, widespread youth participation, and sudden bursts of violence.

A video of Wangchuk, now widely circulated on social media and amplified by BJP leaders, shows him referencing political transformations in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, suggesting that Ladakh too is on the brink of change. While the video remains unverified, its content has raised alarm among security agencies.

Financial Irregularities And Foreign Funding Allegations

Adding fuel to the controversy, Wangchuk's flagship institutions, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), are facing serious allegations of financial misconduct. Official sources claim that multiple bank accounts tied to these organisations were not disclosed, and that foreign funds amounting to over ₹1.5 crore were received without proper FCRA registration.

Further, it is alleged that ₹6.5 crore was transferred from HIAL’s accounts to Shey Sion Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a company owned by Wangchuk. Between 2021 and 2024, Wangchuk reportedly sent ₹2.3 crore abroad and received ₹1.68 crore in foreign funds between 2018 and 2024, all under scrutiny. The Ministry of Home Affairs has since revoked the FCRA licence of the concerned NGO.

In response, Wangchuk dismissed the allegations as an attempt to silence him. "I am paying taxes from the mountains where no one does. If 'Satyamev Jayate' still lives in this country, the truth will prevail," he said in a recent statement.

Pakistan Visit Raises Eyebrows

Wangchuk’s participation in a climate summit held in Pakistan on 6 February 2025 has also drawn scrutiny. Given Ladakh’s strategic location, bordering both China and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), his foreign engagements are now being viewed through the lens of national security.

Authorities in Ladakh have suggested a possible foreign conspiracy, citing the region’s vulnerability due to its proximity to two hostile neighbours. The Lieutenant Governor has reportedly raised concerns over external elements possibly influencing local unrest.

Political Tensions Mount

The violence has quickly taken a political turn, with the BJP accusing local Congress leaders of inciting unrest. The party released a video of a Congress press conference where a local leader is heard making inflammatory remarks, including a public vow to throw stones at a BJP office. The BJP has labelled this as evidence of a deliberate political plot to destabilise the region.

Meanwhile, leaders from parties like the PDP, National Conference, and Congress have condemned the government’s handling of the situation and defended the people's right to protest.

As the investigation continues, a complex picture is emerging, one that combines alleged foreign funding, digital mobilisation, regional discontent, and political opportunism. The mention of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan in the same breath as Ladakh’s unrest has added a serious national security dimension to the matter.

The situation remains tense in Ladakh, with curfews imposed and heightened security presence in Leh and Kargil. Authorities are now under pressure to conduct a comprehensive probe and hold all responsible parties accountable, whether they be local, national, or foreign.