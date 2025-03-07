Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA

Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Scrapped In Maharashtra? CM Fadnavis Says THIS

CM Fadnavis also hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar and said they showed everyone how to run welfare states in the era of monarchies.

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 06:38 PM IST|Source: PTI
Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Scrapped In Maharashtra? CM Fadnavis Says THIS Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reiterated that the Ladki Bahin Yojana would continue and said his government was working to ensure the financial aid provided under it brings gainful benefits to beneficiaries.

Fadnavis was taking part in the debate in the assembly to mark International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on March 8. 

“The Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be scrapped. The state government is working to ensure the financial aid brings gainful benefits to beneficiaries. The scheme will be implemented effectively,” the CM said. 

The government's pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the legislative assembly during the day mentioned that a sum of Rs 17,505.90 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana till December 2024. 

The ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ the flagship scheme of the previous Eknath Shinde-led government, was formally launched in August last year. Under the scheme, eligible women get financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). 

CM Fadnavis also hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar and said they showed everyone how to run welfare states in the era of monarchies.

