Ladli Behan Impact? BJP Scores More In Seats With Higher Women Voter Turnout In Delhi Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of higher female voter turnout in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, securing over 60% of the seats where women outvoted men. According to an analysis of the election results, BJP won 29 out of its total 48 seats in constituencies where female voter participation was higher than male voter turnout. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to secure only 10 out of 22 such seats.

The data indicates a clear shift in women’s voting preference, with BJP’s poll promises and campaign strategies resonating more strongly with female voters. The electoral battle saw intense competition among parties to woo women, with each promising financial assistance and welfare schemes.

AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana, which proposed a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 for women from economically weaker sections, aimed to solidify its support base. However, BJP countered with its Mahila Samridhi Scheme, offering ₹2,500 per month, and reinforced its commitment through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Modi ki guarantee,” assuring continued welfare benefits along with additional incentives like free gas cylinders during festivals and ₹21,000 assistance for pregnant women.

The impact of these promises was evident in the voting patterns. While AAP had previously dominated the women’s vote bank, securing nearly 60% of their votes in the 2020 elections, the 2025 results show a sharp reversal. BJP successfully attracted a larger share of women voters, significantly contributing to its overall victory.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly claimed that the Modi government obstructed the implementation of his proposed schemes, including the Mahila Samman Yojana. He alleged that the BJP conspired to have him jailed, affecting the timely rollout of welfare initiatives for women. However, these claims failed to gain traction among voters, as the election results suggest a decisive tilt toward the BJP.

Political analysts believe that a “silent revolution” took place among women voters, who played a crucial role in BJP’s strong performance. In a city where women constitute nearly 46% of the electorate—around 71 lakh voters—the shift in their preference was instrumental in determining the election outcome.

With BJP’s promises of better living conditions, continued welfare benefits, and empowerment schemes, it appears that women voters played a decisive role in reshaping Delhi’s political landscape.